Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Raised to $63.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Shares of PI opened at $69.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $33,469.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,719 shares in the company, valued at $16,412,901.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $555,686 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth $1,235,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 14.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 492,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth $556,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

