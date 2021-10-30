VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the September 30th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,664,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of VNUE stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. VNUE has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
VNUE Company Profile
