VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the September 30th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,664,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VNUE stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. VNUE has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

VNUE Company Profile

VNUE, Inc engages in the provision of music technology. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, bars, and other stakeholders in music. The company was founded by Matthew Carona and Louis Mann in August 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

