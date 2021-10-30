inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 810,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of inTEST worth $13,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

INTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of inTEST from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

inTEST stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.08. inTEST Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Equities analysts expect that inTEST Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

