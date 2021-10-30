Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,768 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $380,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

