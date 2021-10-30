Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 251,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,334,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,034,000 after purchasing an additional 107,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Euronav by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,799 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 802,817 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,805,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,149,000 after purchasing an additional 505,620 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Euronav by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,916,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 200,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, ING Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $10.55 on Friday. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.