Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stake Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 147.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,391,000 after buying an additional 3,284,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after acquiring an additional 777,703 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,644,000 after acquiring an additional 144,091 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 14.9% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after purchasing an additional 249,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,346,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,929,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $61.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.73. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $462,814.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 546,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,797,639. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

