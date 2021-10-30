Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 30.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,292,444.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,153 shares of company stock worth $8,094,016 over the last ninety days. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

TTGT stock opened at $94.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.85 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.58.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

