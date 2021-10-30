Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Country Garden stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. Country Garden has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.7868 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. Country Garden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

