MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Raised to $67.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HZO. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of HZO stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 28.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 712.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 191,354 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter worth $7,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after acquiring an additional 162,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 35.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.