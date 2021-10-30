Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $35.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.57.

FULC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FULC opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 25,448 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.