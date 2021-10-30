Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Insider Crossover Managemen Technology Buys 625,000 Shares

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TOST opened at $53.22 on Friday. Toast, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

Get Toast alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.