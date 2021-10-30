Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Price Target at C$71.67

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.67.

OTEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 124,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.40, for a total value of C$9,005,071.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,010,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,143,541.28. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 99,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.52, for a total transaction of C$7,100,149.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,534,426.59. Insiders sold a total of 312,401 shares of company stock valued at $22,376,732 in the last three months.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at C$62.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.51. Open Text has a 52 week low of C$47.95 and a 52 week high of C$69.79.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

