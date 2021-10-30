Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) PT Lowered to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.80.

Cortexyme stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $121.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.51.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $88,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $4,247,246. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in Cortexyme by 23.7% in the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 11,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

