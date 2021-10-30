Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 127,100 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $14,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

WSO opened at $289.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.74. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 111.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSO. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

