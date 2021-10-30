Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,311,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after buying an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after buying an additional 161,897 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after buying an additional 204,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 175,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.96 million, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

