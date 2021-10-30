Analysts Set Expectations for United Parcel Service, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

NYSE:UPS opened at $213.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.40. The firm has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

