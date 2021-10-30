Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $72,792,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,459,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after buying an additional 320,642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after buying an additional 57,905 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 807,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 62,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

