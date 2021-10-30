Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) to Strong-Buy

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Goodyear’s acquisition of Cooper Tire strengthens the firm's leadership position in the global tire industry. Buyout of Raben Tire and TireHub joint venture with Bridgestone bodes well for Goodyear’s long-term prospects. The firm's new capital venture fund, Goodyear Ventures, which intends to advance future mobility solutions, buoys its future prospects. Goodyear has also secured a leadership position in electric mobility through developing tires that will help them transform its portfolio to more energy efficient and eco-friendly vehicles. Further, Goodyear regularly rolls out innovative products and services to boost sales and remain competitive in the market. The company is on track with restructuring efforts in the United States and Germany that are expected to boost prospects. Thus, the stock warrants a bullish stance.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of GT stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 2.04.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,948,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,912 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

