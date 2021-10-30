B. Riley Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $180.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.99.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $231.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.10. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $93.49 and a twelve month high of $237.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,695 shares of company stock valued at $20,276,137. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.