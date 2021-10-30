Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,321,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 80,498 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 41.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 238,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 70,415 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $361,000. 17.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $13.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.