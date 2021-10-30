Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Set at $48.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been given a $48.00 target price by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $62.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 2.26. Methanex has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 11.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Methanex by 6.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Methanex by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

