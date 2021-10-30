Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 408 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.56.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.43.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

