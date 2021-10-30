Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 460,206 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $44,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $9,676,488.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $56,048.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,771,872. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.46.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $114.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.45. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

