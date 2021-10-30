State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,744 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.30% of Douglas Emmett worth $255,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,871,000 after acquiring an additional 290,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,107 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,129,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,681,000 after acquiring an additional 146,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 55.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,645 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

