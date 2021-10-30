State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,484,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 324,681 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $257,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,583,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,798 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth about $36,754,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $15,724,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,402,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,100,000 after acquiring an additional 502,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,443.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 510,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 477,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

