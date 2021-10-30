State Street Corp Has $263.73 Million Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,484 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.06% of Kohl’s worth $263,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Kohl’s by 166.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $42,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.24.

NYSE KSS opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

