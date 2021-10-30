$0.84 EPS Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Donna L. Heitzman bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $273,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock worth $1,257,008 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

