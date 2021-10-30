Brokerages Anticipate Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $190.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE:TGS opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.56. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.