Michael Meinolf Sells 1,350 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,207,000 after acquiring an additional 139,041 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 86,434 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 145,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,970,000 after acquiring an additional 390,473 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

