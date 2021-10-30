Michael Meinolf Sells 1,350 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of ASB stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $23.94.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,207,000 after acquiring an additional 139,041 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 86,434 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 145,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,970,000 after acquiring an additional 390,473 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ASB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.
About Associated Banc
Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
