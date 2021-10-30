EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.91. 136,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,147,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

Get EQT alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Finally, American National Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $4,928,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.