Zara Elizabeth Boldt Acquires 37,000 Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) Stock

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) Director Zara Elizabeth Boldt bought 37,000 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$22,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at C$53,400.

Shares of TSE GSV opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$207.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.54 and a 12 month high of C$1.23.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.