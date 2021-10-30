Insider Buying: Swift Media Limited (ASX:SW1) Insider Purchases A$10,257.02 in Stock

Swift Media Limited (ASX:SW1) insider Brian Mangano acquired 427,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$10,257.02 ($7,326.45).

Brian Mangano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Swift Media alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, Brian Mangano acquired 500,000 shares of Swift Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($8,571.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,968.45.

Swift Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides content, communications, and advertising on television screens for out-of-home environments with a focus on the mining and resources, aged care, health and wellbeing, and hospitality and other industries in Australia. It sources, curates, packages, and distributes premium and multilingual content to clients' guests through its cloud-based distribution platform.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Swift Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swift Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.