Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Trading 9.7% Higher

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) traded up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.38. 30,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 506,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 20.14, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,966,000. Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,776,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $706,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.