Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.76

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 4150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

PACK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ranpak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -246.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $954,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,480 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 41,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

