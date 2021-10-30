Northern Trust Corp Buys 224,889 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,593,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,889 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $45,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

ROIC opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.