Northern Trust Corp Purchases 38,800 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.47% of LiveRamp worth $46,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $53.51 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RAMP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

