Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,255 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $47,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 495.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $20.02 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

