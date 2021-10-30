Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,411,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 976,709 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of ING Groep worth $45,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ING. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,923,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,888,000 after buying an additional 2,469,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 399.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,532,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after buying an additional 1,225,593 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,541,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

