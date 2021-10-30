Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.41% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $127,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHN. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

