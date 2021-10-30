Northern Trust Corp Has $47.81 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,514,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,267 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.03% of Healthcare Services Group worth $47,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,616,000 after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 941,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,893 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 246,129 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,954,000 after purchasing an additional 64,749 shares during the period.

Shares of HCSG opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCSG. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

