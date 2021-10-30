Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 740,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $33.39 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.