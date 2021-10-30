Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.25 Million Position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.40% of RBB Bancorp worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBB. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,212,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 99,997 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

RBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

