Northern Trust Corp Sells 21,668 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,668 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $48,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $149,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 34.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

In related news, Director James P. Torgerson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,341. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

