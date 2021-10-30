Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,885,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 286,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cenovus Energy worth $27,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $96,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $107,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

CVE opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -239.60 and a beta of 3.20. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

