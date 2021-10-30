ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) were down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 1,157,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 20,468,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 204.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.