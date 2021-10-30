RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Up 90.8% in October

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 90.8% from the September 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDHL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RedHill Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 23,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 59,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 18.1% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 331,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,757 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.