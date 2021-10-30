Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMMU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,010,000.

RAMMU stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Aries I Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

