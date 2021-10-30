Short Interest in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Increases By 87.8%

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,876,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,513,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter worth approximately $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.