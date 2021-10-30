Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $79.13 and last traded at $79.11, with a volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.12.

The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.79%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $938,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hub Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

