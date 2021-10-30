Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VNT opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

